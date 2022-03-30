Call for support for Offaly town's 'Spring Clean' initiative

Spring Clean 2022 takes place in Tullamore on April 9
A CALL has been issued to all community groups, sports clubs, schools, businesses, residents' associations and individuals to participate in the Tidy Towns annual Spring Clean day focused on sprucing up Tullamore.
Join Tidy Towns members to make the Spring Clean a safe and successful initiative for Tullamore. Many will join forces on the day with friends and neighbours to litter pick, sweep and tidy their local areas.
Let Tidy Towns know about your group's activities, projects and sustainable initiatives with photos and videos and please share on social media - tag #springclean22 #tidytullamore
On Saturday morning, April 9 from 10.00 to 10.30am the Tidy Town team will be on hand at the Library in O'Connor Square, with bags, disposable gloves, a limited supply of litter pickers and hi-vis jackets.
Email Tullamore tidy Towns details of your litter pick and sustainable initiatives for inclusion in our Tidy Towns submission for 2022.
Many thanks to Tullamore Tidy Towns, Offaly County Council, Tullamore & District Chamber, Waterways Ireland, and various community groups, businesses and individuals for their continued support.
Further info on www.tullamoretidytowns.ie
