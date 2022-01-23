Search

23 Jan 2022

Touching gesture on Offaly canal in wake of Ashling Murphy murder

These crochet butterflies were hanging on trees along the grand canal this Sunday morning

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

23 Jan 2022 11:46 AM

Someone has gone to the trouble of crocheting these tiny butterflies and hanging them along with a poem on trees and bushes along the canal line in Tullamore. 

Butterflies have become a sign of transformation and hope. They are also a symbol for resurrection and rebirth. 

The poem that accompanies these beautiful little gestures are the words:

"One day at a time

Is all we should be dealing with. 

We can't go back to yesterday, 

we can't predict tomorrow, 

so let's live for today and make it beautiful"

The canal line was busy once again on Sunday morning as people took their usual walks. 

But thoughts were never far from Ashling Murphy who was so brutally murdered at this place which we associate with peace and quiet on January 12.

Candles still flicker in the morning light and flowers with messages of consolation are a sign of the awfulness that was visited upon the area just days ago. 

