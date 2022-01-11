Honours clocking up at Offaly parkrun

Finbar McRedmond completes his 50th parkrun
The honours are clocking up at Mountlucas Parkrun.
Pictured above is Finbar Redmond who completed his 50th parkrun last Saturday morning at Mountlucas Parkrun
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 Countries across the world.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
Tullamore District Court hears electric scooters over 250 watts are classed as mechanically propelled vehicles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.