Offaly farmers encouraged to go on matchmaking tour to Ukraine to find love

Clare-based photographer and farmer, James Treacy, is stepping away from life in Scariff temporarily in his search for love in the Ukraine next summer.

The 47-year-old has teamed up with an American Dating Tour Operator, A Foreign Affair (www.loveme.com), in the hopes of meeting his match and will be bringing 25 Irish and British men along with him, who are also hoping to find wives. He is appealing for Offaly and Midland farmers to apply as well. The group will be jetting off to Ukraine in August 2022 with the Clare man, after the success of his local dating business brought about the idea of a group trip.

“I personally have over 100 clients for my local matchmaking service.

“I have tapped into this market for lonely people and also those who want a relationship. I have done a big deal with the American Dating Tour Company with a view to getting a wife for 25 Irish and British men in Ukraine and I am planning to bring this group next year.”

The international matchmaking website facilitates “singles trips”at a hefty cost, for introductions to 100s of single Ukrainian women throughout a ten-night break.

James says: “It’s based on a Lisdoonvarna approach.”

Debunking a recent article about the nature of these holidays James said: “It’s not as one person said it during the week; that it was modern-day slavery.

“The girls join by their own free will and they want to meet someone and so too do the Irish gentlemen.”

He went on to add: “This is not a sex tour, and my job is done when I get to Dublin Airport and the guide meets us at there in Kiev.

“We attend social events together with all of the girls - who attend of their own free will.”

James has had previous success using the website on a trip to Russia, and while things didn’t work out with his Russian love, he’s optimistic that next year’s trip could result in a lifelong match.

James aims to help all of the men on the trip find love but says he is “really concerned and worried this time”.

“I hope that the men will each find a wife because it’s quite expensive to go on the trip; it’s over €4,000 for ten nights. The odds are ever in their favour due to the fact that Ukraine has 13%, or approximately four million more women than men.”

Everyone in attendance is vetted by James, who says: “I created the application process myself, so I can make sure they are going for the right reasons. I’m really excited about my next venture, and finding wives for Irish, British and American men in Ukraine, and anyone can apply.”

However, if you’re of a shy nature, this may not be the matchmaking option for you and James added: “I want men to come with me who have good social skills and are able to talk to women.”

The application process is being done by James and anyone wishing to join the trip has to fill out a form by emailing jamestreacyphotography

@gmail.com.