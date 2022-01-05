Popular Offaly couple celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Kathleen and Charlie Finlay with the wedding party in 1971
Popular Cappincur couple Charlie and Kathleen Finlay celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a small family function, subject to Covid restrictions, prior to Christmas in the Hodson Bay hotel in Athlone..
Charlie and Kathleen (nee Guinan), who reside at Colehill, were married in 1971 in St Colmcille's Church, Balinahown.
Our picture here from their wedding day shows (l. to r.) Fr Whelan, C.C., Daingean, Pauline Vaugh, bridesmaid, Charlie and Kathleen Finlay, Anna Guinan, flowergirl, Fr Lane, C.C., Boher, Fr Burke, Ballinahown and Pat Minnock, bestman.
Every best wish is extended to the happy couple on their anniversary.
