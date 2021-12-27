Search

27 Dec 2021

Tullamore Christmas tractor run takes place this Tuesday

TRACTOR

Members of the tractor run organising committee at the launch of the event

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

AFTER its forced cancellation last year due to the Covid crisis the Tullamore Tractor run is back again tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28.

The 14th annual run was launched at an informal event at the Old Harbour Bar recently.

A presentation of €5346 was also made at the event to Dochas, the Offaly cancer support group, money raised online in 2020 despite the cancellation of the run,

The organisers would like to thank all those who donated as well as their ever generous sponsors.

Those wishing to take part in this year's run on Tuesday, December 28 can register online at www.tullamore tractorrun.com.

Sponsors and donors can also use the website with the following sponsorship rates applying – bronze €50, silver €100, gold €250 and diamond €500.

The entry fee for participants is €25 and all vintage and classic tractors, trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome

The event will start from Market Square and travel through Ballydaly, Tinnycross, Ballybroder, Ballycallaghan, Ballybought, Gormagh and Aconta before returning to Tullamore.

Assembly is at 10am in Market Square for entrants and all lorries are to meet in Coen's yard, kindly provided by Tony Flanagan.

Registration is in the Old Harbour Bar where all participants will be treated to breakfast and the famous souvenir mug, a collector's item.

More details from Mick at 087 40223873

