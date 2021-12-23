Golfers generous gift to Tullamore Lions hospice project

Jimmy OSullivan, New Forest, Paul Bell, Tullamore Lions Club, John Cunningham New Forest and Paul Cullen, President Tullamore’s Lions Club
Tullamore Lions Club recently received a very generous donation of €1000 from Jimmy O'Sullivan and John Cunningham representing Wings Golf Society.
Wings Golf Society are one of the oldest in Ireland and every year they run a fundraising day out and donate to very worthy charities.
This year they played in New Forest Golf Club and the course was given to the society members with no charge for green fees by owner John Cunningham.
This is the second time Wings Golf Society donated to Hooves4Hospice and this will allow us to buy more calves and turn this donation into a way higher figure.
Tullamore Lions Club are very grateful to Jimmy and John and all involved in The Wings Golf Society.
