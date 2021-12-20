Search

20 Dec 2021

Jobs boost as new National Older Persons Services office for Tullamore

Members of the Offaly Older Person's Network

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

PLANS are at an advanced stage to establish a new National Older Persons Services Office in Tullamore, local Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has revealed.

The new office will see the creation of 15 full time jobs.

Deputy Cowen said the National Home Support Office will ensure a centralised team is in place to assist with the efficient and effective delivery of home support services in anticipation of the statutory home support scheme.


Deputy Cowen commented, "Approval and funding was provided in 2021 for the establishment of the National Home Support Office. Having spoken with my party colleague and Minister of State for Older People, Mary Butler, I understand that the funding provides for 15 full time jobs. 


"I also understand that work is ongoing to open the office, expected in the secodn quarter of next year.''


The key functions of the National Home Support Office will include:

Developing the structures and processes through which the new scheme will be delivered, including a service-allocation prioritisation framework and the active management of waiting list for services;
Acting as the central point for applications for home-support services;
Monitor demand for the scheme at a national level to ensure the capacity of the scheme is sufficient to meet current and future demand;
Develop a national and standardised training model for the scheme.

