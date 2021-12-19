Research shows impact of pandemic on patients’ access to healthcare

NEW research shows that over one in five people (21 per cent) are worried that they could have missed out on a diagnosis and treatments due to the pandemic with around 50pc either cancelling medical appointments or missing scheduled appointments.

Hospital-initiated cancellations were higher among older age groups with 28pc of over 65s having a hospital appointment cancelled compared to 16pc of 25-34-year-olds.

Meanwhile, slightly more than one-in-ten (11pc) adults did not seek treatment despite feeling unwell during this period.

The annual Pfizer Health & Science Index reveals that people are less worried about visiting the hospital compared with last year with almost one-fifth (18pc) of respondents very or quite worried and would not visit a hospital – a nine-point drop compared to 27pc in 2020.

Similarly, this year’s findings show that just 16pc of people are very or quite worried and would not visit their GP. Despite this drop compared to 2020, 43pc of people believe they experienced a negative health implication of the pandemic with mental health, diet and weight and a lack of exercise predominating.

Unsurprisingly the research also shows that people are anxious about their long-term health and the prospect of developing a variety of serious illnesses in the future, with cancer the most significant concern.

Of those who state they were concerned about cancer as they age (50pc), some 21pc of respondents (41pc of women) said they were concerned about getting breast cancer, 18pc had concerns about contracting cervical cancer (35pc of women) and 39pc were concerned about all other forms of cancer.

The Pfizer Index shows that respondents have similar concerns about getting other diseases, with 40pc concerned about heart disease; 37pc worried about developing Alzheimer’s and over one-quarter of those surveyed (28pc) responding that they have concerns about developing depression later in life.

Commenting on the research, Rachel Morrogh, Director of Advocacy & External Affairs, the Irish Cancer Society, added; “COVID-19 has presented many health system challenges which have made it more difficult for the public to access non-Covid care. This year’s research reveals that the public is concerned that this may have impacted their health. The findings underscore the importance that if anyone is worried about missing an appointment or if they have not sought medical advice yet, to make an appointment with

Chris Macey, Head of Advocacy, the Irish Heart Foundation said: “The research found that four in 10 respondents are worried that they’ll develop heart disease later in life. The Irish Heart Foundation would stress that up to 80pc of cardiovascular disease is preventable and that by actions such as controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, limiting alcohol intake and not smoking we can all minimise our risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The Foundation would also urge anyone who is worried about a missed diagnosis to make that appointment that they have been putting off today and not wait until it’s too late. In addition to phone and online consultations, people should feel confident that it is safe to visit their GP or clinician in person. This is especially important if you are experiencing symptoms or have pre-existing heart conditions.”