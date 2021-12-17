Search

17 Dec 2021

Tullamore Hospital ICU team says thank you

TT51111GS

The team at ICU in Tullamore hospital have extended thanks

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The staff of the ICU in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore have been to the forefront of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic these past two years. During this time the ICU Department and the Hospital have received kind wishes from the community, families and patients.

The staff would like to acknowledge all the kind wishes and wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas and New Year.

“We the staff of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore would like to extend our gratitude, acknowledgement and appreciation to all of those whom supported us with goodwill wishes, greeting cards, prayers, tokens of gratitude, words of motivation, smiles of encouragement and kindness and the uplifting positive sentiments over the past 20 months as we worked together as a team with our patients and their loved ones during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"We sincerely appreciate the kindness expressed and draw great strength from these sentiments and want to thank you all as we continue to navigate onwards during this unprecedented time.” 

