Tullamore Tidy Towns to get another €1,200 from man guilty of littering

A MAN convicted of a littering offence must pay a further €1,200 to Tullamore Tidy Towns as well as completing 240 hours of community service.

Mihails Rizijs, 36, of 30 Carraig Cluain, Clara Road, Tullamore was ordered to pay a total of €1,500 for the offence at Tullyhill, Rahan on April 2 last year.

He had been summonsed for allegedly possessing waste likely to cause environmental pollution and creating litter visible from a public place.

The District Court heard that the offence involved domestic waste and a witness had reported it.

The Latvian man had €300 at Tullamore Circuit Court last week and defence counsel Rory Hanniffy (instructed by Patrick Martin) said he was seeking an adjournment to pay further monies because he had suffered a broken jaw at work.

Mr Rizijs told Judge Keenan Johnson he was working two jobs at present, one with sheds and another in the repair of scooters.

The accident occurred when he was fixing the brakes of a scooter and he slipped and fell, resulting in him being in a Dublin hospital with a broken jaw.

He had been out of work for seven weeks and had been back for the previous five weeks and hoped to be able to do community service next year.

Judge Johnson ordered him to complete the community service in lieu of three months in prison and he adjourned payment of the rest of the compensation to April 6 next.

The judge warned that if the money was not paid the amount required by the court would go up.