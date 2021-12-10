Search

10 Dec 2021

Excitement mounts as 'Tullamore this Christmas' event takes place on Saturday

Punters enjoying the Christmas market held in Tullamore two weeks ago

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

ALL preparations are in place foe the Christmas event ‘Tullamore This Christmas’ bumper edition will take place this Saturday, December 11 in O’Connor Square.

Following on from the successful two days in November the final event from 11am to 8pm promises to see the return of the outdoor markets, street theatre, live music and local entertainment. In addition Santa’s Secret Monster Tractor Truck will be coming to town. So make sure to visit Tullamore this weekend for an opportunity to have your family photo with Santa’s Truck!

Come in to Tullamore for your Christmas shopping with the first hour free for all on street and Council car parks. Tullamore’s community relies on people like you to support local business so remember to shop local. Check out our website www.offaly.ie and social media for photos of the event

Please remember to respect physical distancing guidelines for your safety and the safety of all this Christmas.

This event is funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme Phase 2, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and supported by Offaly County Council, Tullamore Lights with the event managed by Up Close and Personal Promotions.

