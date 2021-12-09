Road widening works in Tullamore estate welcomed

Road widening works are in progress in Connolly Park in Tullamore
THE road in Connolly Park in Tullamore is to be widened the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey has revealed.
“Some of the green area is to be removed to widen the roads which are very narrow,” he said.
“People have been asking for this for some time and I am glad to it is now happening,” stressed the council chairman.
