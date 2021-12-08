Urgent action needed to tackle Midlands end-of-life care 'blackspot'

The Midlands region is blackspot when it comes to end-of-life patient care.

The counties of Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath are the only region in Ireland that does not have a hospice and this must be urgently addressed said Kildare based Fianna Fail Senator Fiona O’Loughlin.

“The Midlands Region has been described as a ‘blackspot’ when it comes to the lack of inpatient end-of-life services,” said Senator O’Loughlin who raised the issue in Seanad Eireann last week.

“I am determined that this situation not continue,” she added. “

Despite a proposal for a 16-20 bed In-Patient Unit (Hospice) within the grounds of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore agreed in 2014, the Midlands still have the lowest level of regional state investment in palliative care nationally with no specialist inpatient hospice unit.

“While the region is fortunate to have a well-developed palliative care service in the community and the aim is to care for people appropriately at home for as long as possible, the provision of specialist palliative care inpatient beds will facilitate hospital avoidance and support families in end-of-life care for their loved ones,” Senator O’Loughlin added.