Offaly Libraries initiative to foster a love of stories among children

Offaly Libraries plan fosters a love of stories among children
Offaly Libraries are supporting the second stage in the First 5 Little Library Book Bag Initiative. This initiative aims to develop a consistent link between early learning and care settings and their local libraries to encourage a love of stories and reading among young children.
Jacqueline McIntyre, Executive Librarian with Offaly Libraries visited Sandra Clarke and the children of Little Treasures Montessori Preschool to present them with their Little Library Book Bags. The children were very excited to receive this new selection of wonderful stories for their playschool.
Offaly Libraries deliver a number of programmes and events throughout the year to support children’s literacy and reading development through the Right to Read programme, which this initiative forms part of. We look forward to reaching more children in all settings from Early Learning and Care, School-Age Childcare or in their local library, we will continue to support families to discover all the benefits reading brings.
This is a collaborative project between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA). The project aims to support development of ‘little libraries’ in early learning and care settings and encourage a love of books and reading amongst our youngest children.
Offaly Libraries look forward to welcoming all early learning and childcare service providers to drop into their local library and pick up their First 5 Little Library book bag so that they can continue to share the joy of reading with children.
Eimear McGinn, Offaly County Librarian said: “Following the success of the first phase of this initiative in May, I am delighted the First 5 Little Library Book Bags are now available to all early learning and childcare service providers via Offaly Libraries. Our library team look forward to providing these quality book titles in English and Irish as an added resource to further support early language and literacy development, whilst promoting a love of reading in young children across the county of Offaly.”
