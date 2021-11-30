Offaly amenity to progress to design stage following €200,000 cash injection

FOLLOWING an injection of €200,000 in government funding to develop a riverside walk in Clara the project can now progress to the planning and design stage.

Minister Heather Humphries said the money will go towards creating a new 400m amenity along the banks of the River Brosna at Clashawaun, Clara. This is ''to help restore connections to the river for the community and visitors,'' she said

The project requires matching funding from Offaly County Council. John Connelly, Senior Executive Engineer with Offaly County Council said: ''Preliminary designs have been completed and now that funding has been secured work will progress to the planning and design stages.''

The project is the brainchild of Clara Heritage Society. Chairperson Bernie Henry said she was delighted. ''It has been going on for four years, it was first mooted by Brian Sheridan and it began with the production of 'Clara's Hidden Gem' (available on YouTube).That's when talk about the river became prevalent, it led from there. We definitely had huge support from Anna Marie Delaney, [CE Offaly County Council] she was really engaging and the local reps supported everything,'' said Bernie. ''It is part of a bigger development to open up the fabulous Brosna river and complement the River Park opened by the council at Charlestown Bridge,'' added Bernie.

Barry Cowen TD said: ''I am delighted to have secured and assisted the Government in approving funding of €200,000 for Clashawaun River Walk Amenity as proposed by Clara Heritage Society. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Clara Heritage Society for their on-going works in championing and improving access to many of our local amenities which our Community can enjoy into the future.''

Minister Pippa Hackett said ''Investment in outdoor recreation is vital for rural Ireland, both for the people who live here and the tourists who visit. We all need to get out into our forests, mountains, and bogs for the sake of our physical and mental health.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney also congratulated Clara Heritage Society. She added “Outdoor recreation and activities play a key role in the development of sustainable tourism in Offaly.'' She continued that this project will ''encourage tourists and locals alike to experience the unique Offaly countryside and natural environment.”

Cathaoirleach, of offaly County Council, Councillor Declan Harvey added “The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has provided invaluable investment for outdoor amenities and facilities in Offaly over the last few years.'' He said this further grant investment for Clara with match funding support from Offaly County Council ''is making a significant contribution to supporting healthy, active lifestyles while also building upon the economic and tourism potential of Offaly.”

Finally Bernie Henry thanked Offaly County Council for their support, including Basil Mannion, John Connelly and Olwen Cummins, all the voluntary bodies in Clara and the schools who sent supportive letters. ''It was a collaborative effort,'' she concluded.