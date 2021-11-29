Offaly man's cycle to raise funds to support families of bereaved children

PLUCKY 70 year old Jim McGovern is embarking on a 134 kilometre cycle this Friday to raise funds to provide support for families of bereaved children.

Jim will cycle from his home at Coolnahiley outside Tullamore to Glangevlin in Co Cavan where he originally hails from.

The cycle is in memory of Jim's grandchild, Hugo Colm James McDonald, who passed away just five days after his birth.

Sponsorship cards are now available in many outlets while there is also a go fund me page on Facebook, Hugo's Army.

The determination Jim has to complete this cycle comes from the strength Hugo showed all in his short life .

The money raised will be donated to the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Mullingar to help provide bereavement supports to families who are going through what Hugo's family have experienced.

“We experienced loss first hand in May of this year when Hugo passed away after only five days. Hugo's battle was too much for his heart to take but we will honour him in every way we can starting with giving to others what was offered to us,” Jim told the Tribune.

He added: “It's not something we ever wanted to or thought we would go through but having a place to grieve or a place to make your final memories is something we will carry with us .”

These services will help support and comfort other families following the loss of their child.

Updates on Jim's progress and the ongoing fundraising will be given on @hugosarmy on Instagram.

The cycle will pass through Kilbeggan, Mullingar, Edgeworthstown, Longford, Dromad, Mohil, Fenagh and Ballinamore.

Jim's wife Linda will travel behind him on his trek in a support vehicle.