24 Nov 2021

New LGBTA+ digital archive set up by Offaly woman

Rebecca Carragher is the founder of a new LGBTA+ digital archive to help members showcase their art

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A new digital archive which showcases and supports LGBTQ+ artists has been set up by Offaly woman Rebecca Carragher who is founder and director of Queer Arts.

Rebecca, who hails from Geashill, is also an LGBTQ educator and art teacher. "It's about amplifying their voice and work. I just thought it was important to create spaces where they can express and explore themselves. Art as a representation of life, can help us understand the world around us, where we fit into it and ourselves. It's necessary to push the boundaries," said Rebecca.

"Historically minority groups do not get represented in the arts community. The art world is an elitist community,'' she said. Rebecca believes that minority groups and often women can be excluded from that world. ''It's a white male centred world, I think we create our own spaces in order to get some viewing."

Rebecca showcases young up and coming artists, "they can create whatever they want, this is a platform for them," said Rebecca.

"It's important to continue to create spaces where the LGBTQ+ community can express and experiment I think it is necessary that we keep pushing the boundaries on where the queer community and our expression is witnessed."

Anyone wishing to contact Rebecca can do so by contacting www.queerartsireland.com or on Instagram Queer Arts Ireland.

