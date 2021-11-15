Offaly artists to auction work in aid of LGBTQIA+ resource centre

Three Offaly artists will auction their work in aid of Outhouse, Ireland’s LGBT Community Centre.

The centre has said it is overwhelmed once again by the response from Ireland’s artistic community to the second edition of their annual online art auction.

Arthouse features over 160 of Ireland’s top artists including Offaly trio Eva O'Donovan, Emma Barone and Rebecca Carragher.

Conor Horgan, whose most recent film is The Queen of Ireland, a documentary about Irish national treasure Panti Bliss in the run-up to the marriage equality referendum, has donated a large-scale blow-up of a film contact sheet of Panti from a photo session for an Alternative Miss Ireland poster in the early 2000s.

Niall Sweeney, whose recent outdoor exhibition in IMMA was a resounding success during the pandemic restrictions, has also donated two rare poster prints he designed for Alternative Miss Ireland in 2005 and 2012.

Queen of Ireland and long term LGBT activist, Panti, commented on Arthouse and Outhouse saying: “Outhouse is a community centre in the very truest sense. It is of, by, and for, the community. And a place where countless LGBT+ people first found

community. So I'm always delighted to be able to lend my support in any way I can to fundraising efforts, and auction is a fantastic idea because you can support Outhouse to continue its great work while also getting a fabulous art work by one of

the many and varied artists who are contributing pieces. Though my totally unbiased advice is to buy one of the TWO portraits of me by Conor Horgan and Niall Sweeney that are tucked in among the lots. They'll be very valuable after I'm dead!”

Featuring paintings, print, textiles, photography and sculpture from genres such as street, abstract and figurative art and presenting over 200 artworks, Arthouse 2021 is a chance to own unique pieces of art with something for all tastes and pockets. New to the art auction world in 2020, last year’s auction raised €54,000 which was crucial in Outhouse reopening its doors this year after over 20 months of closure due to Covid.

The only full time LGBTQIA+ centre in Ireland, Outhouse opened in 1997 on South William Street before moving to its current location at 105 Capel Street. In those years, it has been a place for LGBTQIA+ people to come in and feel safe, meet people and access resources in a positive and protected environment.

David Hand, Operations Manager in Outhouse said: “Through the incredible support we received from Artists, our community and everybody who bought a piece of art, Outhouse was able to reopen the building in August 2021 but the effects of

Covid-19 still linger. The restrictions we need to impose to safely reopen has severe limitations on what income we can generate through our social enterprise. To that end we are now looking forward to our second ever Arthouse auction on the 20th and 21st November. Everything that is raised from Arthouse goes back into the centre and supports the work we do. It will allow Outhouse to continue to be a safe space at the centre of the LGBTQIA+ community that everybody can be proud of and make use of.”

More detailed information on how to bid is available HERE.