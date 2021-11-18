Search

Offaly County Council is winter ready with salt barns full

Offaly county council has received two new trucks into the machinery yard last week and they will be reserved for winter road maintenance.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

WE may not have had much wintery weather so far this year with unusually mild weather, but Met Eireann is predicting a drop in temperature over the weekend and into next week.

Senior Executive Officer with Offaly County Council Jean Ryan, said the council is fully prepared and winter ready with all their salt barns full and primed for any icy and frosty conditions.

The council received two new trucks into the machinery yard last week and they will be reserved for winter road maintenance. All the existing trucks have been serviced.

‘’We are well set up and everything has been serviced. We have been out once this year, it’s quite mild so far,’’ remarked Jean Byrne, who was responding to a question from Councillor Declan Harvey asking if the council was prepared for winter at this month's Tullamore Municipal District Meeting.

Met Eireann is forecasting a clearance to colder conditions with scattered showers on Saturday. ''Cold and breezy on Saturday night with showers affecting western and northern coastal counties, some with hail. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.
Sunday looks set to be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and some showers. The showers mainly affecting coastal districts of the west and north, perhaps a few drifting in along Irish Sea coasts. Some of the showers will be of hail. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk northerly winds. Cold and mainly dry on Sunday night with long clear spells. Frost is expected to form widely across the country with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in light northerly winds.
A cold and crisp start on Monday with frost clearing during the morning to leave a dry and bright day with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperatures will range from around 6 to 9 degrees in light variable winds. A cold night on Monday night with frost and some fog patches.''

