17/11/2021

Free Offaly buses cancelled as IFA modifies rally plan due to Covid

FARM PROTEST

The IFA rally has been modified due to Covid concerns

TWO free buses which were to ferry farmers from across Offaly to a national 'Save Irish Farming' rally in dublin on Sunday have been cancelled.

The IFA has been forced to modify the rally due to Covid concerns.

In a statement issued last night IFA President Tim Cullinan said the IFA had revised its plans to the increasing concerns around Covid

“Based on discussions with our members, and following a meeting of National Council, we believe a modified event involving tractors and machinery that will allow us to send our message is the safest course of action given the current Covid situation,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was a big decision for IFA, but it’s the right thing to do in light of the increase in Covid numbers and the attendant pressure on our health system.

“The reality is that IFA has been forced to have this protest because the Government has refused to engage with the IFA on a proper plan for the sector at farm level,” he said.

“I would call again on the Government to negotiate with elected farm leaders and have meaningful engagement to agree a plan for the sector at farm level, including around the CAP,” he said.

The Government has to come up with more funding for Pillar II schemes to support vulnerable sectors.

“Farmers can play our part on climate change, but we need a plan with proper funding that guarantees economic, social and environmental sustainability,” he said.

