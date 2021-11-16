Talk on War of Independence killing in Offaly

A TALK will be given by Dr Ciaran Reilly, Manynooth University, on the assassination of DMP Detective Daniel Hoey from Rhode, on the orders of Michael Collins, in the early part of the War of Independence.

Dr Reilly's talk is part of 'Spies Rebels and Informers - 1, the first in a series of events organised by Creative Rathangan Meitheal which focuses on the ‘intelligence war’ (1918-1921).

On the Irish republican side, the IRA GHQ Intelligence Department headed by Michael Collins, stood at the top of a nationwide structure of local IRA intelligence officers.

Amongst those supplying intelligence to Collins was Rathangan man, Ned Broy. According to Todd Andrews this was ‘the first time in the history of separatism we Irish had a better intelligence service than the British’. John Dorney will set the scene in a presentation entitled 'Intelligence and Counterintelligence in Ireland 1919-1921, an Overview', James Durney will present his research on the ‘intelligence war’ in Kildare in 'I Spy - Kildare and the intelligence War 1918-21' , and Dr Ciaran Reilly will present 'The Killing of Detective Daniel Hoey of Rhode'.



