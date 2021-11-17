Offaly town chosen as one of 'most beautiful in Ireland' by influential travel magazine

Offaly town named as one of the most beautiful in Ireland by influential travel magazine
An Offaly town named has been chosen as one of the most beautiful in Ireland by an influential travel magazine.
Birr is included on the list of the 12 most beautiful villages and small towns in Ireland put together by Conde Naste Traveller.
Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.
It's review of Birr describes Birr as 'a miniature Midlands hamlet' with many grand edifices and architectural influences, from its Gothic castle to its neoclassical town hall.
It continues, "every building appears as though it has been carefully placed by a porcelain collector, each emanating from the village square. The grounds of Birr Castle Demesne curve along the village walls and the River Camcor, and visitors can explore the castle’s past as a centre of astronomy by visiting its 19th-century telescope."
It capped a good week for Birr with the town also picking up a Silver Medal in the National Tidy Towns Awards.
