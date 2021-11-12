READY appreciation - Connie Clark

READY members and friends were all deeply shocked by the ascension of Connie Clarke to the Angels this weekend.

Connie was some woman for one woman, and was Secretary to the READY Group for many years, travelling all over the country with us when we brought so many, now long ascended, on day trips, and fed them like there was no tomorrow.

The trips included a breakfast stop, dinner stop, and a posh tea stop. Connie would sing and entertain us on these trips, and could also recite a poem or two. Connie was a great woman for the monologues, and sixteen verses would never deter her. She was a lady of amazing energy and a unique sense of style. She always looked gorgeous, and took great pride in her appearance, but she was never vain.

Connie was a doer and a strong community activist, and very much part of the campaign to save our maternity ward in the local hospital years ago.

She was also very much part of three fundraiser shows that READY staged in Pat’s Bar in the 80s. The shows were a tribute to old musicals and were indeed a colourful display of raw talent. We had great fun doing them though.

Connie and Maura Lowbridge would perform little sketches on stage. They were so funny they brought the house down. Incidentally, Connie and Maura were the best of friends and neighbours for many years. Connie also liked to play bowling, and looked like a Queen in her lovely white suit that the bowling players wear.

There was no limit to her talents, she was also a gentle artist, and painted many lovely pictures. To all who loved and had the privilege of knowing Connie Clarke, on behalf of READY we extend our deepest sympathies.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, family Síobhan, Grainne, Deirdre, Lorcan, Ruadhrí and Roísín, brother Charlie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.