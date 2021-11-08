Offaly Community Shop honours local volunteers

Volunteers at Pullough Community Shop
During the month of October, Pullough Community Shop celebrated and acknowledged all their volunteers who have contributed to its success.
Facebook posts were submitted to give praise and thanks for those who began the shop, to those who helped during covid and those who continue to give their time.
Offaly Local Development Company (OLDC) have been a great support along the journey and on seeing the facebook posts offered assistance in funding a get together for volunteers.
Siobhan Broderick was present for this event and presented all volunteers with appreciation certificates and chocolates to say thanks for their contributions and the event finished with volunteers enjoying refreshments, courtesy of OLDC.
