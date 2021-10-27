Plans to enhance Fair Green in Offaly village

Cllr Mark Hackett on the Fair Green in Cloneygowan
LOCAL councillor Mark Hackett has updated residents on council plans to enhance Cloneygowan Fair Green.
Work is to begin shortly with the project expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Cllr Hackett has had two site meetings with residents of Cloneygowan in the past 10 days. He informed residents of the council’s final plans to spend the funding allocated to the village under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme earlier this year.
He also met with two members of Offaly County Council’s engineering team on site.
Cllr Hackett expressed his personal delight that the Fair Green area is finally getting a facelift: “I went to school in Cloneygowan and there has been very little money invested in the village since then. I am delighted that this fund will enhance the area through the development of a play area, goal posts, paths and a fence along the edge that borders the main road. These measures will benefit families with smaller children in particular.”
Describing the mood of the recent meetings, Cllr Hackett said “Not everyone I met with was happy with the specifics of the council’s plan but overall the investment was welcomed. The council held an online public consultation meeting in May. I have liaised with the engineers since then and I made a few suggestions of my own. I encouraged anyone with an interest to do the same. I recently received the final plans which I then shared with residents.”
“Grass cutting is an ongoing issue on the Fair Green. This was raised several times during the meetings. I committed to supporting the residents in raising funds for a mower for the 2022 season. I also pointed out that the inclusion of an area for biodiversity in the new plans, will reduce the burden of grass cutting at least a little bit while benefiting our pollinators and other wildlife.”
