Search

26/10/2021

Gardai arrest man after drugs swoop in Offaly village

Gardai arrest man after drugs swoop in Offaly village

Gardai arrest man after drugs swoop in Offaly village

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

€900 worth of cocaine was seized in Cloghan by the Gardaí last week.

A Garda spokesperson said a search was made of a house in the village by the Offaly Drugs Unit and Guards from the Birr Station, as part of a general investigation into the sale and supply of cocaine in West Offaly.

One local man in his early 20s was arrested.

Ireland has the third-highest rate of cocaine use in Europe. The number of people in Ireland seeking treatment for cocaine addiction trebled between 2014 and 2020 from 853 to 2,619. 

In 2019 the Health Research Board reported that cocaine use in Ireland had returned to Celtic Tiger levels.

Relief as Offaly County Council receives last minute government €1.7m grant

Offaly councillors being "frozen out" of road upgrade scheme

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media