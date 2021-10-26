Offaly councillors being "frozen out" of road upgrade scheme
Councillors are angry that they are being frozen out of the LIS (Local Improvement Scheme), it was pointed out during a recent Birr MD meeting.
A Local Improvement Scheme involves improvement works on private/non-public roads.
"We are with the residents the whole way through the process," Cllr John Clendennen told the recent meeting, "assisting, giving advice, but then, when the shovels and the lorries arrive with the tarmacadam, we are told there's a GDPR issue and we can no longer be part of the process. And yet if issues subsequently arise, it is we who are getting it in the neck from the participants in the scheme. It is not good enough, being frozen out like this. We need to have our involvement maintained throughout."
