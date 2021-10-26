Birr Link Road badly needed to alleviate traffic congestion

Cllr John Carroll told the October meeting of Birr Municipal District that a link road between Banagher Road and Tullamore Road is badly needed in order to alleviate huge traffic congestion in Birr Town.

Cllr Carroll asked the Area Engineer if any progress had been on the project.

John Mitchell said that unfortunately there hadn't. "We will shortly be making submissions for grant funding for 2022, to the Department, and will be making a submission about the link road as part of that. It will be dependent on the level of grant funding available. We have a number of other live applications, for sections of the bog roads."

Cllr Carroll pointed out that school traffic from St Brendan's Community School is causing a significant amount of congestion at certain points in the town. "It's very important that we tackle this long-running problem."

Cllr Peter Ormond said there's congestion and parking on Oxmantown Mall. Emmet Street is another difficult spot. “It's vital that the Link Road is prioritised,” he stated, “because it will divert a lot of traffic away from the centre of the town, away from Emmet Street and Oxmantown Mall. At school peak times the congestion is terrible on those streets."