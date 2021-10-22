Halloween pumpkins benefit Offaly counselling service ACT

Tullamore Musical Society have raised €1,000 for Accessible Counselling Tullamore.

The society knitted decorative pumpkins for Halloween during their ‘stitching and bitching’ initiative sponsored by Offaly County Council.

To beat the pandemic blues the society came together over zoom, to knit, with the goal of raising money for the well deserving charity ACT. ACT are a community based counselling service based in Tullamore and accessible to all.

On Saturday October 9th, TMS sold their pumpkin creations at the Tullamore Food Fayre and were delighted to be sold out in under three hours, thanks to the generosity of locals.

TMS would like to thank Tullamore Food Fayre and all of their venders for their support on the day.

Every year, TMS aim to fundraise for a different local charity. As their normal fundraising ventures have not been possible, they decided to think outside the box in order to fulfil this aim. ACT are a very worthy charity and TMS look forward to supporting them in the future.