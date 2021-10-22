Fundraiser for Tullamore hospital patient comfort fund

A FUNDRAISING event with all proceeds going directly to the Renal Patient Comfort Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, (MRHT), is being hosted by Irene Brennan and her colleagues at the Square Café in Tullamore later this month.

The Dialysis Unit at MRHT is a regional centre for dialysis patients. It currently caters for over 90 patients from Offaly, Westmeath, and Longford.

In addition, there is a satellite dialysis unit in Laois which can currently care for up to 30 Patients.

It is planned to introduce a Home Therapies Programme at MRHT where renal patients from this region can avail of Home dialysis treatments.

The renal patient comfort fund allows the dialysis unit team to assist patients who may experience financial difficulties due to their illness.

Please call into the Square Café over the weekend of October 29 to 31 to support this worthy cause.

A sincere thanks to all the local business from Tullamore, and Tyrellspass who have generously donated fantastic gifts.

Tickets can be purchased from the team at Square Café.