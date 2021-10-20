Search

20/10/2021

Lucky Offaly punter wins over €25,000 in Euromillions draw

Lucky Offaly punter wins over €25,000 in Euromillions draw

A LUCKY Offaly punter has scooped a whopping €25,349 in Tuesday night's Euromillions draw.

The winning ticket was bought in Doyle's Gala store on William St in Tullamore.

In a message on Facebook Doyle's said: “Winning European lotto ticket to the value of €25,349 sold here at Doyle’s Gala. Check your tickets and congratulations to the lucky customer.

"Winning numbers are 4 20 36 40 41.”

The prize was the largest amount won in Ireland in Tuesday's draw.

