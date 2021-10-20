Lucky Offaly punter wins over €25,000 in Euromillions draw

A LUCKY Offaly punter has scooped a whopping €25,349 in Tuesday night's Euromillions draw.
The winning ticket was bought in Doyle's Gala store on William St in Tullamore.
In a message on Facebook Doyle's said: “Winning European lotto ticket to the value of €25,349 sold here at Doyle’s Gala. Check your tickets and congratulations to the lucky customer.
"Winning numbers are 4 20 36 40 41.”
The prize was the largest amount won in Ireland in Tuesday's draw.
Parents fighting on street in Tullamore told to stay off drink as judge suspends six-month jail sentences
The announcement from the Tánaiste comes days after Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ronan Glynn advised the public to "work from home where possible" this autumn and winter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.