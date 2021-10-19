Prominent Offaly business man and golfer recalled with fondness

It was with great sadness and shock that we learned on Friday evening last of the passing of Tim Guiney as a result of Covid. Tim had been very active up to a week or so beforehand.

Born in Cork, Tim arrived in Tullamore just over 40 years ago when he took up employment in J & L F Goodbody’s in Clara as General Manager and he worked there until it closed in 1984 when he moved to Synthetic Packaging Ltd in Clara. In early 1987 with his late wife, Mary, he set up his own Company, Midland Bandages in Sragh Industrial Estate in Tullamore and ran a very successful business there until they both retired from the business some twenty years later.

Tim’s had many interests and travelled widely but his main past time was golf. While he never boasted of a single handicap figure, he really enjoyed it. He also got involved in administration in Tullamore Golf Club, served on several committees and was elected Captain in 2008. He was also a Trustee from 2013 to 2016.

Tim was very aware that the history of the Club was never compiled when it should have been in 1996, the 100th anniversary, so after his captaincy he set about righting this matter. While there was a small committee for the project Tim was the driving force behind it and did an enormous amount of research and investigation. The project was brought to fruition with the launch in 2010 and the History is a testament to Tim’s endeavours. Not resting on his laurels in 2020 he was appointed Chairman of the Committee for the 125th Anniversary of the Club and he set about updating the History, among other projects, and this was published only a few weeks ago. The beautiful piece of bog oak that is now at the Clubhouse and the display boards on the course of the Bird and Wildlife on the Course were all part of his input to commemorate the Club’s 125 years.

The President-elect of 2015, Martini Taaffe, with Management approval , introduced a Club fundraiser “Find the Joker” and she got Tim, who was Captain the same year as Martini to assist her. The fundraiser was very successful and provided funds for various Club projects and both continued to run it until Covid-19 put a temporary halt to it. He also catalogued and re-arranged all the pennants and photographs in the clubhouse which are, in ways, a pictorial history of the Club’s successes over the years.

For a few years since the downturn in 2009 Tim was acutely aware of the serious fall-off in Junior Membership in the Club and he was instrumental in the restructuring of the Junior Section and took over the role of Junior Convenor for the Boys golf which proved to be very successful. In the last couple of years he teamed up with Eileen O’Neill Magner on the Girls’ side and they made great progress. It is fair to say that Tim’s initiative in revitalising Junior Golf in Tullamore played a huge part in the Club’s Boys teams successes in 2018 and 2019 when Tullamore won the Golfing Union of Ireland’s (GUI) Boys Inter-club All- Ireland championship.

Tim was very involved with the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association and organised fundraising events including a golf classic in the Club in 2016 in conjunction with the Irish Sarcoidosis Support Network. He was a strong advocate for organ donations.

Despite his many years away from Cork Tim never lost touch with “the rebel” county and paid regular visits back home. When the updated History was published and the last Junior Presentation for 2021 completed in September he was delighted to get down to Cork for some relaxation. Little did he realise his next trip would be to be laid beside his beloved wife, Mary, in St Oliver’s Cemetery in Ballincollig Cork. Tim will be sadly missed by all those who knew him, especially his golf buddies, his Friday evening social friends, the Juniors and their parents in Tullamore and the many friends that he made over the years. We extend our sincere condolences to his sons Roger and Steven, daughters Louise and Áine and the extended Guiney family. May Tim’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

- Aidan Marsden.