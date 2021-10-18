Search

18/10/2021

Tractor run to raise funds for Offaly national school

TRACTOR RUN

A tractor run is planned to raise funds for a school in Offaly

Mochuda, located in Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan, Tullamore provides five Department of Education and Skills approved Early Intervention Pre-School Classes which cater for 30 children with a diagnosis of autism and who are aged between three and six years.

These classes offer children individualised and effective specialist support in the early stages of their development.

The school offers personalised teaching and learning within an autism specific environment to pupils with a wide spectrum of needs and abilities.

By combining knowledge of autism and best practice, the school aims to enable each child to self-manage behaviour, communicate, manage transitions, develop choice-making, independence and social skills.

They are committed to following an educational philosophy that is underpinned by a belief that each child has an abundance of skills and potential waiting to be unlocked.

As a learning community, they aspire to provide effective teaching and learning opportunities that can bring great benefits for our pupils, leading to real improvements in the quality of family life.

“Our aim is to enable every child to flourish by encouraging and building upon their unique strengths and interests with the intention of supporting their development in overcoming and coping with their specific needs,” explained Acting Principal, Mary Cleary.

Through the dedication and energy of a strongly committed and professional staff, thepupils achieve meaningful progress during their time in Scoil Charthaigh Naofa. Each child has access to a team of skilled teachers and special needs assistants, who work together with parents to implement a learning programme that enables each child to progress and to enjoy being at school.

The school has appealed for support for the Tractor Run fundraiser which will be held on January 30,, 2022.

Outlined Ms Cleary: “The monies raised will allow us to construct a sensory garden which will benefit hugely all of our pupils. A sensory garden can be very therapeutic for children who suffer from sensory problems. It will be used as a calming place and as a gentle way to stimulate the senses.”

“As a school community we are proud of our work and what we have achieved so far, and we are fully committed to continuing our work in the future,” she added.

