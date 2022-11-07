Harry Souttar hoping to feature after a year out for Stoke against Luton

Harry Souttar is hoping to feature after a year out as Stoke host Luton in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Australia defender, who suffered a serious knee injury last November, was an unused substitute against Birmingham at the weekend and is hoping to prove his fitness for the World Cup.
Midfielder Josh Laurent has missed the last two matches with a knock sustained in training and could again be out.
Bournemouth loanee Gavin Kilkenny remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Luton are boosted by the return of defender Gabe Osho from suspension.
Osho has served a three-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Watford last month.
His return is timely with Dan Potts ruled out after suffering a back injury in the victory at Blackpool on Saturday.
Potts has joined Sonny Bradley, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury and Cauley Woodrow on the sidelines.
