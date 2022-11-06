Torquay boss Gary Johnson relishing Derby replay after dramatic fightback

Torquay boss Gary Johnson said that earning an FA Cup replay at Derby was as good as getting into the next round after his National League strugglers stunned the Rams with a dramatic fightback.

Derby looked to be cruising through after a brace from Will Osula saw the League One powerhouses leading 2-0 going into the final 35 minutes at Plainmoor.

However, Torquay, who are bottom of the National League, were given a lifeline in the 56th minute when Derby defender Eiran Cashin was sent off for a foul on Will Goodwin in the box and Asa Hall slotted home from the penalty spot.

Then, with five minutes of stoppage time played and Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead having gone up for a corner, the home side made it 2-2 through Goodwin’s close-range finish to earn themselves a visit to Pride Park.

Johnson said: “We now look forward to our trip to Derby – it’s as good as getting to the next round.

“That was right up there with the best just the way it was!

“The second half was unbelievable, lots of pressure we put on them. I know they were down to 10 men but they are a strong side and dangerous on the break.

“I think we had the quality to finish one of our chances because we had the ball in the box many a time.

“It was just lovely to get the goal. It’s not easy to break down a 4-4-1 first division team because they’ll be used to working on that but we did in the end and I am very proud of our club.”

Torquay came into the match on the back of a 6-1 midweek mauling of Aldershot – only their third league win of the season – and Johnson sees a more promising future for the Gulls.

He added: “Once again, I always say it when the big games come up, we look a formidable force on and off the field.

“I think the players are starting to understand what I want from them and it helps if you get on a roll.

“After our 6-1 win in the week over Aldershot here our confidence and belief has grown.

“We were throwing everything at it, not everything was quality but you couldn’t deny our endeavour.

“You could say the goal was scruffy but in the end we must have had 10 players in their box trying to get that ‘Gary time’ goal.”

Derby boss Paul Warne said Torquay fully deserved their draw after superbly fighting back from 2-0 down but he also felt his side contributed to their own problems.

He said: “Even if we had held out for the last five seconds, I still wouldn’t have been over the moon with the performance.

“We should have taken more chances in the first half. At 2-0 I thought, maybe arrogantly, we would keep control of the ball and ask more questions.

“But we caused our own problems and went down to 10 men. And in a game like this, it doesn’t matter who you are playing as they are going to throw everything at it.

“The keeper goes up for the last corner and the crowd and the wind is behind them and everything seems to be against us. Collectively, we just didn’t do enough.

“It was ridiculously windy and people were losing their footing all over the pitch. That is what cup football is all about.

“It is the same for both teams, there are no excuses in that. I just didn’t think we did enough in the final third to win the game.

“Torquay fully deserved their draw. After the sending off, they asked enough questions to get a goal and we rode our luck at times.”