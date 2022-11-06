Ange Postecoglou excited to see the best of Sead Haksabanovic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expects Sead Haksabanovic to go from strength to strength after the attacking midfielder netted his first two goals for the club in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Dundee United.

The Montenegro international has made a lively start to his Celtic career both in wide and central positions since signing in late August and he struck twice in the first half to get his goal tally up and running.

The former Rubin Kazan player tapped home an early opener after being set up by Jota and fired a first-time strike to put Celtic back in front before half-time, following Steven Fletcher’s VAR-assisted penalty.

“It was good for him,” Postecoglou said. “He has been working hard.

“I think we will see the best of Sead in the second half of the season because he missed pre-season.

“But he has been contributing for us. We watch him in training every day and he has got goals in him for sure.

“He is really creative, a great technical player and that will give him confidence. It was good to see but all our attacking players and substitutes came on and made a difference again and got their goals.”

Substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada struck in a dramatic finale after United scored a late equaliser when Dylan Levitt’s cross skimmed over Tony Watt’s head and landed in the far corner.

Postecoglou hailed his side’s character to bounce back from the late blow and move seven points clear in the cinch Premiership but stated the reaction was no surprise.

“People probably realise by now that it doesn’t happen by chance,” he said. “It is part of this team.

“It sounds a bit corny, the old ‘we don’t stop’, but we established early on that’s the team we want to be.

“It gets overlooked on a weekly basis because when we are winning games we are still going at the opposition and it has just become who we are as a team.

“In circumstances when we do need goals, nothing changes and the boys are at it. Credit to them because they found a way to win the game of football.”

United fell three points adrift at the foot of the table but have a chance to close the gap when they host Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Head coach Liam Fox was frustrated at the way his side defended the corner which led to Furuhashi netting Celtic’s crucial third in the last minute.

But there was plenty for United fans to be encouraged by after they survived some early second-half pressure and began to play some good passes and cause some nerves around the stadium.

Glenn Middleton had an effort cleared off the line and Ryan Edwards headed against the post before they got their second equaliser.

Fox said: “At this point I’m sore and it’s still a bit raw but I’m pretty sure when I look back at it, we can take some positives from it and tidy up on a few things for what will be a difficult game on Wednesday.”