Search

05 Nov 2022

Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 8:22 PM

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s dramatic late 2-1 victory against Fulham was “the moment” of his time at the club to date.

Erling Haaland drilled home a penalty deep into injury time as 10-man City saw off the battling Cottagers in a hard-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The goal sparked jubilant celebrations around the ground, underlining the relief felt after the champions had played for more than an hour with a numerical disadvantage after Joao Cancelo was sent off.

The win took City back to the top of the table and, despite Guardiola having accumulated numerous trophies in his six full seasons at the club, he felt the character shown on this occasion surpassed everything.

Guardiola said: “Everyone was exceptional for 65 minutes against Fulham, playing the way we played.

“It was the moment of my period here in Manchester so far and, of course, the goal at the end, celebrating with our people – we didn’t win the Premier League here today, of course, but this moment makes sense of our job for all us.

“It was so exciting. After seven years, you always have doubts – do people follow you, are they tired, are people annoyed in their jobs, many thousands of millions of meetings, training session and travel, but today you say, wow, you see they are there.

“They still want to do it, they are still alive and they make us so, so proud. We won because my players are beyond exceptional in all departments.”

City had looked comfortable early on and went ahead through Julian Alvarez but the game changed after Cancelo bundled over Harry Wilson to concede a penalty and see red.

Andreas Pereira struck the resulting penalty and it required fit-again Haaland to come off the bench to snatch the win after the visitors proved a handful.

Guardiola had no complaints about the sending off.

He said: “He was the last man. It was soft contact but there cannot be contact. It is a red card.”

Kevin De Bruyne won the penalty for the late winner.

Guardiola said: “I have said he is not at his best in the recent past – but he was completely the opposite today. He put the team on his shoulders.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva felt his side deserved better.

He said: “It is tough to take. The mood is not the best in the dressing room. We came here to embrace the great challenge that we had ahead of us and we did it most of the time.

“They started better than us and the first goal we conceded was clear but I think we started in that moment.

“After we equalised and with the red card the game was more balanced. We showed some moments of quality but I would like us to show more.”

Guardiola also delivered a positive update on injured England pair Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker ahead of the World Cup.

Phillips, who has only played 14 minutes of football this season, underwent shoulder surgery in September and Walker had a groin operation last month.

Guardiola said: “They feel much, much better. Yesterday Kalvin had his second full training session with us, full contact. The next game against Chelsea he will be on the bench. Whether he plays or not I don’t know.

“Kyle feels really, really good too.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media