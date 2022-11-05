Search

05 Nov 2022

Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb hails win over Northampton as ‘massive scalp’

05 Nov 2022 7:20 PM

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb hailed the 1-0 FA Cup victory over Northampton as a “massive scalp”.

Armando Dobra sealed the Spireites’ passage through to the second round with an excellent first-half strike.

Webb said: “The ultimate thing about the FA Cup is the result, it’s the here and now and we’ve beaten a team in the league above – a very strong team – and we are delighted with that. It’s a massive scalp.

“They ran their socks off right until the last minute. To win a league game or a trophy game you have to go above and beyond, and I think we did that today.

“This was a massive chance for everyone to test themselves against an outfit from a league above and I think we matched them and more.”

With a trip to Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League coming up in midweek, Webb hinted that players may be rested.

He said: “If you play well, you keep the shirt, but Tuesday we might need a few changes because of fatigue with certain players having played Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday.

“These last few games show that anything can happen and as the season goes on, we might have to rely on those lads who might not think they are part of it even more.

“I think today’s ‘Dobs’ (Armando Dobra) is more of what me and the gaffer know from his Ipswich days. When he cuts in you think: ‘Go on, put the cherry on the cake,’ and he did that.

On the draw for the next round, Webb said: “It’s always going to cause debate. A lot of people would like a so-called lesser club at home, but for me I would still go for a big club away.”

Northampton manager Jon Brady could not hide his disappointment after the Sky Bet League Two side went out of the competition.

He said: “Hugely disappointing. We wanted a cup run and we gave them the only shot they had on target all match through our mistake.

“The way we tried to play out, they intercepted it and Dobra bends it in the top corner. We had five really good chances and we don’t put it in the net. That’s what happens in FA Cup football. On another day, you win that.

“From our standards that we’ve set, it wasn’t good enough and we’ll work to get that right.

“Down their right-hand side, it wasn’t right and at half-time we adjusted and stemmed the flow. I’d expect us to deal with that first and foremost, but we didn’t, which was disappointing.

“We’ve got things to work on and get right. Overall, I’m really disappointed.

“Individually and collectively, we just need to be better all over. It’s too easy to score against us and that’s just not usually us.”

