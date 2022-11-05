We will enjoy it – Farnborough boss Spencer Day thrilled after FA Cup upset

Farnborough boss Spencer Day was delighted for everyone associated with the club as they stunned League Two Sutton 2-0 to progress to the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Michael Fernandes and Francis Amartey scored in the last ten minutes to secure a famous scalp for the National League South outfit over their Surrey neighbours at Gander Green Lane.

And proud boss Day said: “In the club’s new incarnation, I believe it’s been around 15+ year-old, it’s the first time we’ve gotten this far. It’s just been a fantastic day.

“When you’ve been in football a long time like I have, you have to enjoy these moments as they don’t come around very often.

“To come to a League Two side — a fantastic club — and they’re the epitome of non-league players and they’ve got themselves into League Two, [it shows] they’ve had an incredible decade here.

“It was a really tough game but we’re thrilled. We’ve had a great season really. I know we haven’t had the results that our performances have shown but we’re eight unbeaten now.

“I’ve said to the players, ‘If you’re in football as long as I’ve been, you’ve certainly got to enjoy these moments’. And we will enjoy it.

“Delighted for everyone involved in the club; it’s been a long time coming. It’s been a fantastic day and the support has been amazing

“The players put on a fantastic performance against a very strong side so I’m absolutely thrilled for everyone involved.

“We needed to stay in the game. We ummed and ahhed a lot about the shape; we decided to go five at the back.

“Sutton are obviously going to put pressure on us. They have fantastic players and they’re a great club.

“We were waiting for a moment. We set it up well — it was one of those days where things went our way and we’re thrilled.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray was left bitterly disappointed after being dumped out by a non-league outfit.

He said: “It was a proper cup tie. I’m disappointed we didn’t get the first goal and there were a disappointing number of chances we created but just didn’t score.

“Farnborough certainly had their moments in this game and unfortunately they’ve hit us in the dead end of the game with a long throw that we should’ve dealt better with.

“The ball just wouldn’t go in the net. The keeper made some great saves and we had goal scrambles which didn’t go our way. It just seemed like it wouldn’t go in for us.

“I was disappointed we weren’t in the lead at half time. We certainly didn’t create as much in the second half.

“They began to look like they fancied their chances in the second half of at least getting a draw.

“They were defending for their lives. At one moment in the second half they managed to work their way up the pitch and have a throw and managed to get that goal.”