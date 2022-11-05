Search

05 Nov 2022

Alvechurch deliver FA Cup shock to Cheltenham after Danny Waldron’s double

Alvechurch deliver FA Cup shock to Cheltenham after Danny Waldron’s double

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:28 PM

Danny Waldron scored twice as Alvechurch pulled off a major FA Cup first-round shock and one of the best results in their history by winning 2-1 at Cheltenham.

The Southern League Premier Division Central club opened up a 2-0 lead against their League One hosts and were backed by more than 1,400 travelling fans.

Caleb Taylor was caught in possession in the 19th minute and Waldron raced through and showed composure to beat Luke Southwood.

Only a fine stop from Daniel Jezeph denied James Olayinka a leveller in the 42nd minute, but the lowest-ranked team left in the competition deserved their half-time advantage.

They extended it four minutes into the second half as Waldron forced the ball over the line with Cheltenham all over the place.

The Robins pulled one back in the 54th minute when Ryan Broom’s cross from the left was volleyed in by Ryan Jackson.

Cheltenham were inches away from equalising in the 69th minute when Christian Norton’s effort was scooped off the line by Jezeph.

Waldron hit the post in the final seconds, but the non-league side were able to celebrate a famous victory.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media