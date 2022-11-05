Michael Duff delighted to see Barnsley get back among the goals at Bolton

Barnsley boss Michael Duff welcomed his team’s return to goal-scoring form as the visitors held off a late Bolton rally to win 2-1 and book an FA Cup second-round date.

The Tykes, who had not scored in their previous four games, were 2-0 up in 32 minutes including Adam Phillips’ stunning first for the club.

And while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson pulled a goal back late on, Wanderers could not find an equaliser to protect a 14-game unbeaten run against their Yorkshire rivals dating back to 1998.

“We created loads of chances which was the most pleasing part of it,” said Duff, who was involved in a frank exchange of views with Trotters counterpart Ian Evatt after the final whistle.

“We have struggled to score goals all season. So we changed the shape to get more bodies in the box.

“We played some half-decent football for the first hour and had lots of opportunity to put the game to bed.

“I was disappointed we weren’t ahead by more at half-time.

“Credit to Bolton, they dug in and made it difficult. We went to a back six for the last five minutes because all philosophies go out of the window when the kitchen sink is being thrown at you.

“But we managed to survive it,” added Duff who described Phillips’ long-range strike as a “worldy”.

“That is what Adam has got because he has always scored goals wherever he has been. He has got quality, no question about that.”

On his post-match spat with Evatt, Duff said: “It is an emotional game. We want to win, they want to win.

“We had a few words. I have known Ian a long time so it was something and nothing.

“He disagreed with a couple of things and I disagreed with a couple of things.

“We were having a firm conversation but that’s all it was. We didn’t confront each other and we never got in anyone’s space.”

A disappointed Evatt, who changed his Bolton team’s system to a 4-3-3, said: “We conceded two awful goals. The second one was an excellent strike but the build-up which was awful from our point of view.

“But this team doesn’t know when its beat and we rallied in the second half and put them under pressure.

“However, that game was the theme of the last month. We played well in spells but also gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We are better than what we have shown. We put huge demands on ourselves and we want to be winners.

“It’s not all doom and gloom because we are in a better position than what we were at this stage last season.”