Lee Ndlovu on target as Boreham Wood beat Eastleigh in FA Cup

Boreham Wood are through to the second round of the FA Cup after getting past Vanarama National League rivals Eastleigh 3-1 at Meadow Park.
Luke Garrard’s hosts took the lead in the 10th minute via a tidy George Broadbent finish.
And Lee Ndlovu then swiftly doubled their advantage, slotting home two minutes later following a cross from Danny Newton.
The eventful start to the contest continued with Eastleigh pulling a goal back five minutes after that, Charlie Carter scoring from close range having been teed up by Brennan Camp.
Carter had a good chance to draw things level 10 minutes into the second half but saw his shot go wide, and Wood then regained a two-goal cushion on the hour mark when Cameron Coxe delivered from the right and Zak Brunt struck past Joe McDonnell.
Eastleigh were awarded an 85th-minute penalty following a David Stephens foul on Tristan Abrahams, but Danny Whitehall missed the target with his effort from 12 yards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.