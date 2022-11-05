Search

05 Nov 2022

Lee Ndlovu on target as Boreham Wood beat Eastleigh in FA Cup

Lee Ndlovu on target as Boreham Wood beat Eastleigh in FA Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Boreham Wood are through to the second round of the FA Cup after getting past Vanarama National League rivals Eastleigh 3-1 at Meadow Park.

Luke Garrard’s hosts took the lead in the 10th minute via a tidy George Broadbent finish.

And Lee Ndlovu then swiftly doubled their advantage, slotting home two minutes later following a cross from Danny Newton.

The eventful start to the contest continued with Eastleigh pulling a goal back five minutes after that, Charlie Carter scoring from close range having been teed up by Brennan Camp.

Carter had a good chance to draw things level 10 minutes into the second half but saw his shot go wide, and Wood then regained a two-goal cushion on the hour mark when Cameron Coxe delivered from the right and Zak Brunt struck past Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh were awarded an 85th-minute penalty following a David Stephens foul on Tristan Abrahams, but Danny Whitehall missed the target with his effort from 12 yards.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media