05 Nov 2022

Sheffield United run riot as leaders Burnley fall apart at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United run riot as leaders Burnley fall apart at Bramall Lane

05 Nov 2022

Oli McBurnie scored twice as Sheffield United produced a superb second-half display to beat leaders Burnley 5-2 in a pulsating contest at Bramall Lane.

The Blades came from behind twice and scored four goals after the break to blow away the Clarets, who struggled to cope with the Blades’ attack.

Burnley took the lead after 17 minutes in what was an action-packed first half. Manuel Benson looked to curl in an effort from the right and a big deflection off the head of Jack Robinson took the ball past a helpless Wes Foderingham.

The away side should have made it two just moments later but an unmarked Taylor Harwood-Bellis failed to direct his header on target.

United pegged the Clarets back in the 30th minute in controversial circumstances. A corner was awarded when it ought to have been a goal-kick and the Blades took full advantage when Iliman Ndiaye bundled in from close range.

There was almost an immediate response from Vincent Kompany’s men but Ian Maatsen’s fierce drive kissed the crossbar as it flew just over Foderingham’s goal.

The home side could have gone in front themselves when McBurnie stabbed towards goal but it was cleared off the line by Harwood-Bellis.

Burnley regained the lead on the stroke of half time, capitalising on a mistake from the unfortunate Robinson as Benson picked his pocket and curled confidently into the bottom corner.

The Blades made a dream start to the second half and found a second equaliser of the afternoon after 48 minutes. Anel Ahmedhodzic nodded back across goal and McBurnie’s diving header levelled things up again at 2-2.

The home side thought they had a third when Ndiaye poked in after Arijanet Muric’s save from McBurnie’s header but the flag was rightly raised for offside.

Robinson made up for his first-half struggles when he put United in front in the 64th minute, using his knee to loop the ball into the net.

Fellow defender Ahmedhodzic got in on the act on 69 minutes, finishing emphatically into the top corner and once again highlighting Burnley’s difficulty dealing with the Blades’ set pieces.

McBurnie put some real daylight between the sides on 74 minutes, following in after Muric’s low save.

United could have added even more glamour to the scoreline but it remained at 5-2; a well-deserved victory for the high-flying Blades.

