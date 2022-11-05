Frodon and Frost unstoppable again with Badger Beer celebration

Paul Nicholls won the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton for the 11th time and Bryony Frost the third as Frodon’s class came to fore at Wincanton.

Winner of the Grade One Champion Chase at Down Royal on this day last year, Nicholls had been targeting his evergreen 10-year-old at that valuable prize again.

However, persistent rain in Northern Ireland throughout the week meant Nicholls had a change of heart and kept the popular chaser closer to home, and the local crowd were the beneficiaries.

Winner of the 2020 King George, Frodon and Frost have become one of National Hunt racing’s endearing partnerships, and having been dropped 6lb by the handicapper since he last ran, Nicholls had no qualms about letting him run despite top-weight off 158.

El Presente, a former Badger Beer winner, kept him company for the first half of the race but Frodon’s brilliant jumping eventually put him under pressure and he faded away.

In the straight it was Lord Accord who was the only real danger but he got in tight to the last, allowing Frodon to come home two and a half lengths clear as the 9-4 favourite. Cap Du Nord was third.