Search

04 Nov 2022

Dejan Kulusevski in contention for Tottenham return against Liverpool

Dejan Kulusevski in contention for Tottenham return against Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 5:42 PM

Tottenham have several injuries to contend with ahead of Sunday’s visit of Liverpool in the Premier League, but Dejan Kulusevski could return.

Kulusevski, who has not played for Spurs since September 17 due to a hamstring issue, took part in training on Friday and will be assessed alongside Rodrigo Bentancur (fatigue) and Lucas Moura (calf) after the pair reported discomfort following their involvement in Tuesday’s win at Marseille.

Cristian Romero and Richarlison (both calf) are definitely sidelined, while Son Heung-min is absent due to a fracture around his left eye.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner misses the trip to north London after suffering concussion in the Champions League win over Napoli.

However, captain Jordan Henderson returns to the squad after being rested in midweek, with left-back Andy Robertson coming back into the team after being an unused substitute.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate looks set to start his first Premier League match of the season after an impressive display against the Serie A leaders.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Moura, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Spence, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media