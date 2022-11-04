More Gold for Greaneteen in Haldon heat

Greaneteen made every yard as he regained the Betway Haldon Gold Cup and handed champion trainer Paul Nicholls his eighth win in the Exeter feature.

The winner of the race in 2020, he was only fourth to Eldorado Allen last season, but made no mistake this time around in the hands of Harry Cobden.

Conceding over a stone to his rivals, Greaneteen erased any doubts about his early-season fitness as he took the field along at a good gallop.

Wow! A stunning weight-carrying performance from 7-2 chance Greaneteen, who wins the @betway Haldon Gold Cup @ExeterRaces for a second time 👀 Serious, serious performance …. pic.twitter.com/rCY1EnDDzY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 4, 2022

The strong pace meant War Lord was under the pump as the field entered the home straight and Third Time Lucki was soon beaten off as Greaneteen led home a Ditcheat one-two, with the Lorcan Williams-ridden Dolos coming home seven lengths adrift for the silver medal.

All roads now lead to the Tingle Creek at Sandown, for which he was trimmed to 3-1 from 5-1 by both Paddy Power and Betfair, while Coral make the eight-year-old their 2-1 favourite.

Greaneteen’s victory brought up an Exeter hat-trick for Nicholls and Cobden following the victories of Outlaw Pete and Lallygag earlier in the day.