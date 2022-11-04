Ward banking on a Golden swansong for Pal

Wesley Ward is confident Golden Pal can go out in a blaze of glory by securing his third Breeders’ Cup success on his home track at Keeneland on Saturday.

Ward has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the son of Uncle Mo and he has only been beaten once from nine starts on American soil.

It is one of the trainer’s biggest regrets that British racegoers have never seen the best of his horse of a lifetime, with Golden Pal beaten twice at Royal Ascot – most recently blowing the start in this year’s King’s Stand – and once in the Nunthorpe at York.

This weekend the four-year-old will meet the best sprinter Europe has to offer in John Quinn’s triple Group One-winning mare Highfield Princess, but Ward feels she will have to produce something special if she is to get the better of Golden Pal on a track where he is unbeaten in four starts.

Wesley Ward is at it again! 👏 Golden Pal makes all to land the @BreedersCup Turf Sprint in dominant fashion for Irad Ortiz Jr🤩🚀pic.twitter.com/vTYenW4A68 — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) November 6, 2021

“The weather is hot and Golden Pal is jumping up and down and feeling a million dollars. It’s tough to keep him on the ground right now – if he had wings he’d be flying. He knows what’s coming,” he said.

“He hasn’t performed in England and I’m bummed out about that as he’s such a special horse. I’ve been so excited going over there with him, but for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out.

“He had bad luck at Ascot this year, that wasn’t his fault, and when he went to York last year it wasn’t Frankie’s (Dettori) fault. The horse just didn’t fire and I couldn’t believe it.

“To me it doesn’t matter who comes at him, especially here at this track. He’s like no horse I’ve ever trained and I’ve trained some of the fastest on the grass, but I wouldn’t want to put any of them against this guy.”

Having won the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland two years ago and the Turf Sprint at Del Mar last season, Golden Pal bids to join Goldikova and Beholder as a three-time Breeders’ Cup winner.

And while respectful of the threat posed by Highfield Princess, Ward is praying his stable star can bring the curtain down on his career in the best possible way.

He said: “Everything that comes from Europe on the grass, especially the best of what you have (in Britain), must be highly respected for their accomplishments, for sure.

“This is horse racing and things happen, but Keeneland is Golden Pal’s home turf and I am so excited for Saturday you don’t even know.

“Obviously this will be his last run, but I understand the game very well and the economics of it. I can actually walk over to Ashford (Stud) from where I live so I can go and see him and give him his peppermints, which he loves.

“The only thing he hasn’t done is win at Ascot for me, but if he can win three Breeders’ Cups he’s done more than any horse I’ve had.”

Golden Pal is one of three runners for Ward with the Frankie Dettori-ridden Campanelle and Arrest Me Red set to line up alongside their illustrious stablemate.

“Campanelle is going to come from behind with Frankie and if they go a hot pace in front she’ll be mowing them down late,” the trainer added.

“The other guy (Arrest Me Red) is very good as well and he’s my big hope for Ascot next year. He’ll have the winter off here in Kentucky and then we’ll get him charged up to bring him over to you guys.

“We’ll see how it goes, but I think all three are going to run very, very well.”

A Group 1 hat trick in five weeks! 🎩 Highfield Princess wins the Flying Fives Stakes at @curraghrace QIPCO Sprint Stakes on #ChampionsDay ⁉️pic.twitter.com/84MZTJvzax — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) September 11, 2022

Highfield Princess has arguably been the success story of the season in Europe this year – progressing from a victory on All-Weather Champions Finals Day at Newcastle to striking Group One gold in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five Stakes.

Whatever happens in Kentucky, Quinn is delighted she is returning for another campaign in 2023.

He said: “She’s versatile and has won on quick ground before. The American horse is exceptional and he’s running in his own back yard. He has to be respected and big style.

“It’s been decided by her owner that she will race on next year. That is good for racing whether you are an owner, a trainer or a press man. We all need horses like her.”

Creative Force has gone close in the Platinum Jubilee, the July Cup and when defending his crown in the Qipco British Champions Sprint this season.

The Dubawi gelding drops back in trip as one of two runners for Charlie Appleby along with outsider Naval Crown.

Appleby said: “The trip might be on the short side for Creative Force, but he is solid and will be coming at them at the finish.

“Naval Crown has very good gate speed and will travel very well. They are both in good order.”