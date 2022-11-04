Bristol Rovers have selection worries up front for visit of Rochdale

Bristol Rovers have a number of absentees, particularly up front, for the visit of League Two Rochdale in the FA Cup first round.

Strikers Ryan Loft and John Marquis have both been ruled out through injury and Josh Coburn is not eligible to play under the terms of his loan move from Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Paul Coutts (ankle) is likely to be out longer than anticipated and may not return until the new year, while Harry Anderson (groin) and Lewis Gibson (groin) are also still out.

On the positive side, Trevor Clarke has recovered from the knock that forced him off in last weekend’s loss to Derby.

Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to the Memorial Ground.

Striker Scott Quigley is back in training but unlikely to make the fixture.

Defender Aidan White is also nearing a return.

Forward Tahvon Campbell is making good progress in his recovery from injury but is not yet back working with the squad.