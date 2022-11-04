Win My Wings retired due to injury

Scottish Grand National winner Win My Wings has been retired due to injury.

The Christian Williams-trained mare was due to reappear in the Charlie Hall Chase last weekend at Wetherby but was taken out the day before the race with a cut leg.

Williams had hoped she would not be on the sidelines too long, and had mooted the Coral Gold Cup on November 26 as a possible return to action with ultimately a crack at the Grand National at Aintree on the cards.

Unfortunately all those plans have now had to be shelved.

Williams tweeted: “Enjoy your retirement Win My Wings. A wonderfully talented mare who achieved amazing things and provided owner @sue_howell14 myself and all at the yard with some amazing enjoyment and fun.”

Win My Wings’ winning run began at Exeter in January off a mark of 129, she then won Newcastle’s Eider Chase off 132 before winning the Scottish National off 140 under amateur jockey Rob James.

That took her mark to a lofty 154 and she was in the process of running another big race when falling two from home in the bet365 Gold Cup won by Hewick.